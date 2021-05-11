Tributes flow for legendary newsman Frank Warrick

Tributes are following for legendary Brisbane newsreader Frank Warrick who died following a long battle with dementia.

He an extraordinary career which started back in 1976 as a part-time weekend newsreader.

He went on to have stints at both Channels Nine and Seven before retiring in 2001.

Seven News journalist Kay McGrath, who was his co-presenter, said she was still processing the news.

“I think there will be a lot of sad Queenslanders reminiscing about him, and him being in their lounge rooms,” she told Scott Emerson.

“He will leave a hole in a lot of hearts, I am sure.”

She said he was always well researched and he took great pride in his work.

“He was trusted, a voice of authority you could rely on Frank, I can tell you what he was meticulous about his work.”

RIP Frank Warrick. I’m floored. Frank and Mike Higgins were the first TV newsreaders that I watched regularly. https://t.co/HyGFwwFpeX — Spencer Howson🍷🐈 📻❤️ (@SpencerHowson) May 11, 2021

Image: Nine News