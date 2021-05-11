4BC
Tributes flow for legendary newsman Frank Warrick

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Frank WarrickSeven News journalist Kay McGrath
Article image for Tributes flow for legendary newsman Frank Warrick

Tributes are following for legendary Brisbane newsreader Frank Warrick who died following a long battle with dementia.

He an extraordinary career which started back in 1976 as a part-time weekend newsreader.

He went on to have stints at both Channels Nine and Seven before retiring in 2001.

Seven News journalist Kay McGrath, who was his co-presenter, said she was still processing the news.

“I think there will be a lot of sad Queenslanders reminiscing about him, and him being in their lounge rooms,” she told Scott Emerson.

“He will leave a hole in a lot of hearts, I am sure.”

She said he was always well researched and he took great pride in his work.

“He was trusted, a voice of authority you could rely on Frank, I can tell you what he was meticulous about his work.”

Press PLAY to hear her full tribute

Image: Nine News

Scott Emerson
LifestyleNewsQLD
