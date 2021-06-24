Trevor Gillmeister names core duo for Maroons side

Former Broncos and Origin legend Trevor Gillmeister has singled out the two players he’s got his eye on for State of Origin Round 2.

Following an embarrassing loss for the Maroons side, the pressure is on for the underdogs to save their season.

“It was disappointing in Townsville, but having Christian Welch come off in the first 5, 10 minutes didn’t help,” Gillmeister told Peter Psaltis.

“Now we’ve got Josh Papalii there as well.

“Hopefully nothing happens to those two, because they’re ones who shore up the middle.”

Gillmeister acknowledged the players pool is running shallow for Queensland.

“I don’t mind saying we are light on for players at the moment for some reason, I’m not real sure why, especially centres.

“They’ve just got to get in there and roll their sleeves up and do the job.

“We’ve got to run harder and tackle harder. ”

Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images