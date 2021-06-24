4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trevor Gillmeister names core duo for Maroons side

5 hours ago
Peter Psaltis
State of Origin
Article image for Trevor Gillmeister names core duo for Maroons side

Former Broncos and Origin legend Trevor Gillmeister has singled out the two players he’s got his eye on for State of Origin Round 2. 

Following an embarrassing loss for the Maroons side, the pressure is on for the underdogs to save their season.

“It was disappointing in Townsville, but having Christian Welch come off in the first 5, 10 minutes didn’t help,” Gillmeister told Peter Psaltis.

“Now we’ve got Josh Papalii there as well.

“Hopefully nothing happens to those two, because they’re ones who shore up the middle.”

Gillmeister acknowledged the players pool is running shallow for Queensland.

“I don’t mind saying we are light on for players at the moment for some reason, I’m not real sure why, especially centres.

“They’ve just got to get in there and roll their sleeves up and do the job.

“We’ve got to run harder and tackle harder. ”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Peter Psaltis
NewsRugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873