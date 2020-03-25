Trent Robinson names timeframe to get team back on the park

These are uncertain times but Sydney Roosters Head Coach Trent Robinson is focusing on keeping his players fit.

He tells Mark Levy this time is about more than any sport or industry, but they need to find a way to get through.

“We met this morning and modelled out how we’re going to train remotely.

“We’ve worked out how we’re going to support the players to get back to competition at some point. It’s tough times, but you gotta keep moving.”

Robinson is confident he can get his team game ready in two weeks.

Image: Getty/Lewis Storey