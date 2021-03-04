4BC
Tremors trigger Tsunami warnings in Australian territory and New Zealand

4 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for Tremors trigger Tsunami warnings in Australian territory and New Zealand

A tsunami watch alert has been issued for Norfolk Island following an 8.1 magnitude earthquake off New Zealand’s North Island.

The warning was issued at 8.36am local time, 6.36am Brisbane time.

The Bureau of Meteorology has since updated the warning as a threat to the marine environment.

BOM warning 2

Dangerous rips, waves and strong ocean currents along with localised overflow to the immediate foreshore are warned to commence after 10am local time, 8am Brisbane time.

These conditions are expected to persist for several hours.

Earlier this morning, two quakes of 7.2 and 7.4 magnitude shook the NZ coast.

Weather guru Justin Noonan told Neil Breen the 8.1 magnitude earthquake was the strongest earthquake in the world over the last three years.

The 2011 earthquake that hit Christchurch was a 6.2 magnitude.

Townships along the eastern coast of New Zealand are being evacuated, including from Bay of Islands to Whangarei, Matata to Tolaga Bay including Whakatane and Opotiki and Great Barrier Island.

“They’ve actually had a tsunami wave height confirmed at 1.3 metres,” said Noonan.

“It’s very heavy traffic-wise trying to get out of places like Whakatane and all that.”

Several other regions have issued tsunami warnings, including Hawaii, American Samoa, Cook Islands, Fiji, New Caledonia, Tonga and Vanuatu.

Press PLAY below to hear more 

Image: Bureau of Meteorology 

