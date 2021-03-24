4BC
Treasurer waves off federal reshuffle ‘speculation’

8 hours ago
Neil Breen
Josh Frydenberg
Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has remained tight-lipped on the possibility of a federal cabinet reshuffle. 

There’s a growing expectation both Linda Reynolds and Christian Porter, who remain on leave, will not return to their portfolios.

“Well Neil, there’s been a lot of speculation but it will be just that until the Prime Minister makes his announcement,” said Mr Frydenberg.

“But my unequivocal focus is on delivering a budget in a matter of weeks’ time.”

Mr Frydenberg said his party continues to support both ministers.

“It’s been a tumultuous time more broadly across the parliament.”

Neil Breen
NewsPolitics
