Treasurer waves off federal reshuffle ‘speculation’
Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has remained tight-lipped on the possibility of a federal cabinet reshuffle.
There’s a growing expectation both Linda Reynolds and Christian Porter, who remain on leave, will not return to their portfolios.
“Well Neil, there’s been a lot of speculation but it will be just that until the Prime Minister makes his announcement,” said Mr Frydenberg.
“But my unequivocal focus is on delivering a budget in a matter of weeks’ time.”
Mr Frydenberg said his party continues to support both ministers.
“It’s been a tumultuous time more broadly across the parliament.”
