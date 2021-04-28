4BC
Treasurer sees job creation as key to this year’s budget

3 hours ago
Neil Breen
Josh Frydenberg
Article image for Treasurer sees job creation as key to this year’s budget

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has indicated job creation will be at the heart of this year’s budget, due on May 11.

He intends to get unemployment below five per cent and has committed to low taxes.

“We want the private sector to take the baton and run with it,” he told Neil Breen.

“Now’s not the time to take the foot off the pedal – now’s the time to continue to drive that unemployment rate down.”

Mr Frydenberg said getting people off welfare and paying taxes is imperative to balancing the budget.

“The key point for your listeners is if you repair the economy, you repair your budget.”

