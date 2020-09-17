Treasurer Josh Frydenberg slams Deputy Premier’s ‘conspiracy’

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has hit back at the Queensland Deputy Premier’s claims of a federal government ‘conspiracy’.

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles has accused the federal government of trying to bring down the Labor government in Queensland by focusing on the state’s border policy.

Mr Frydenberg told Neil Breen

“I suppose he also thinks that Fidel Castro killed JFK! I don’t know what other conspiracies he’s thinking about… maybe he believes in UFOs and Godzilla!

“The reality is that closed borders cost jobs and it doesn’t matter who’s in office in the state government, our position is the same.

Image: Nine News