Treasurer Josh Frydenberg slams Deputy Premier’s ‘conspiracy’

4 hours ago
Neil Breen
Josh Frydenberg

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has hit back at the Queensland Deputy Premier’s claims of a federal government ‘conspiracy’.

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles has accused the federal government of trying to bring down the Labor government in Queensland by focusing on the state’s border policy.

Mr Frydenberg told Neil Breen

“I suppose he also thinks that Fidel Castro killed JFK! I don’t know what other conspiracies he’s thinking about… maybe he believes in UFOs and Godzilla!

“The reality is that closed borders cost jobs and it doesn’t matter who’s in office in the state government, our position is the same.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Nine News

Neil Breen
AustraliaNewsPoliticsQLD
