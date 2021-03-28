Treasurer insists faltering approval still a positive outlook

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg remains optimistic over public approval of the government, despite plummeting approval of Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

An exclusive Newspoll published in The Australian indicated satisfaction with the Prime Minister’s performance fell by seven points, from 62 per cent to 55 per cent in just two weeks.

“I saw the Prime Minister is still substantially the preferred Prime Minister,” Mr Frydenberg told Neil Breen.

“He has led Australia … through this pandemic.”

Mr Morrison retained 52 per cent support as the preferred Prime Minister, after a four-point drop.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese sits at 32 per cent support.

But Mr Frydenberg agreed backbencher Andrew Laming had disappointed voters.

“There’s no doubt that Andrew’s behaviour has been well below what the community expects.

“Andrew has unequivocally and emphatically apologised for his behaviour but he is also seeking additional support, counselling and training to correct his behaviour.”

