Treasurer defends secret polling behind COVID response

Neil Breen has confronted Treasurer Cameron Dick over reports the Queensland Government secretly polled constituents to inform its coronavirus response.

The Australian reports Queenslanders were polled 17 times since May last year to ‘shape the government’s approach’.

Neil recalled the Palaszczuk Government has previously maintained decisions are based on the Chief Health Officer’s advice alone.

“All governments do it, Neil,” said Mr Dick. “What we need to know, are Queenslanders heeding the call?”

“Every government needs to know that – whether our messages are getting through.”

The response didn’t convince Neil.

“This is finding out what we think, and this is obviously showing that the government’s making decisions based on what we think, not based on what the Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young [says].”

