4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Treasurer defends secret polling behind COVID response

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
Annastacia PalaszczukCameron Dickcovid-19
Article image for Treasurer defends secret polling behind COVID response

Neil Breen has confronted Treasurer Cameron Dick over reports the Queensland Government secretly polled constituents to inform its coronavirus response.

The Australian reports Queenslanders were polled 17 times since May last year to ‘shape the government’s approach’.

Neil recalled the Palaszczuk Government has previously maintained decisions are based on the Chief Health Officer’s advice alone.

“All governments do it, Neil,” said Mr Dick. “What we need to know, are Queenslanders heeding the call?”

“Every government needs to know that – whether our messages are getting through.”

The response didn’t convince Neil.

“This is finding out what we think, and this is obviously showing that the government’s making decisions based on what we think, not based on what the Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young [says].”

Press PLAY below to hear the clash in full 

Neil Breen
NewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873