4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Treasurer Cameron Dick defends projecting surplus in four years

6 hours ago
Neil Breen
Queensland BudgetTreasurer Cameron Dick
Article image for Treasurer Cameron Dick defends projecting surplus in four years

Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick has defended the state budget posted yesterday by the Palaszczuk government, which anticipates a return to surplus by 2024-25. 

The budget projects Queensland will deliver an estimated surplus of $153 million in four years, while maintaining $127 billion total in debt.

Mr Dick waved off the high figures estimated for the state’s total debt.

“I don’t think it’s particularly meaningful because it includes the debt of government-owned corporations,” he told Neil Breen.

“Even if you fast-forward four years, our net government debt in Queensland will be $42 billion, NSW will be more than double that at $96-, and Victoria will be almost three times that at $156-.”

“But we only care about Queensland,” Neil said.

Press PLAY below to hear the Treasurer’s response 

Neil Breen
NewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873