Treasurer Cameron Dick defends projecting surplus in four years

Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick has defended the state budget posted yesterday by the Palaszczuk government, which anticipates a return to surplus by 2024-25.

The budget projects Queensland will deliver an estimated surplus of $153 million in four years, while maintaining $127 billion total in debt.

Mr Dick waved off the high figures estimated for the state’s total debt.

“I don’t think it’s particularly meaningful because it includes the debt of government-owned corporations,” he told Neil Breen.

“Even if you fast-forward four years, our net government debt in Queensland will be $42 billion, NSW will be more than double that at $96-, and Victoria will be almost three times that at $156-.”

“But we only care about Queensland,” Neil said.

