Treasure trove of ‘weird and wonderful’ items left behind at Brisbane Airport up for auction

A treasure trove of lost property left behind at Brisbane Airport will be up for auction, all in the name of charity.

Online bids will close at midnight on Sunday for a wide range of items including jewellery and watches, laptops, surfboards and more.

Jess Shannon, community engagement adviser at Brisbane Airport Corp told Scott Emerson so much was left behind in an average year, and most of it goes unclaimed.

“So much stuff on a normal year is left behind, thousands of items.

“During normal travelling, you’re looking at lots of jewellery, lots of laptops, umbrellas, walking sticks, they are our usual suspects.”

To see the auction items going under the hammer, click HERE

She said in previous years, people have left behind teeth and even someone’s ashes.

“Throughout the years we have had some weird and wonderful items left behind at our terminal!

“Somebody’s forgetfulness is our treasure and we can put it all together for our auction.”

The money raised goes towards The Courier Mail’s Children’s Fund.

“There is a bit of war going on with some of them which is phenomenal,” Ms Shannon said.

“The signed One Direction poster … and the signed Brisbane Roar jersey is going really well.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: Brisbane Airport Marketplace