Travel exemption imminent for Sonny Bill Williams’ return to NRL

8 hours ago
Sportzone
Michael ChammasSonny Bill WilliamsSydney Roosters

The Sydney Roosters have freed up the estimated $150,000 in their salary cap needed to secure Sonny Bill Williams’ return to league.

Sydney Morning Herald senior sports reporter Michael Chammas told James Willis Mr Williams’ arrival back in Australia is imminent.

“Things have moved pretty well this afternoon, and from my understanding Sonny Bill Williams will be given that exemption to enter the country in the next 24 hours.

“That’s great news for the Roosters – not so good for everyone else, but that’s okay, it’s good for the competition!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty Images/Richard Heathcote

Sportzone
Rugby LeagueRugby UnionSports
