‘Traumatised’ industry anticipates mass uptake of optional Pfizer jab

The aged care sector is expecting residents and staff to consent to receiving Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine despite the jab not being made mandatory.

As part of the nation-wide rollout, 240 nursing homes across the country will begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine this week.

“We’re having very high numbers of residents consenting,” Leading Age Services Australia CEO Sean Rooney told Neil Breen.

“We’re talking in excess of 80, 90 per cent.”

Mr Rooney believes the high interest comes after the industry suffered through a difficult 2020.

“We’ve had some terribly sad stories, we’ve had families that are grieving, we’ve had staff that have been traumatised and it’s not been easy for anybody in the aged care sector.

“Aged care residents, they’re a resilient bunch, they’re pragmatic, they’ve seen a lot in their lives.”

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: Getty