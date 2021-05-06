Transport Minister ‘misled’ over Sam Burgess’ licence, whistleblowers reveal

The ruling that former NRL star Sam Burgess will retain his licence has revealed a misunderstanding of admin powers within the NSW Roads and Maritime Service.

Ray Hadley approached the RMS yesterday to ascertain whether Burgess’ licence would be revoked in addition to the court-mandated traffic offenders program.

The RMS said it does not have power to overrule a court decision, which Transport Minister Andrew Constance corroborated.

But Ray was later contacted by some former senior employees at the RMS, who explained Mr Constance is being ‘misled’.

The whistleblowers pointed to the Road Transport (Driver Licencing) Regulation, 2017, which states the RMS has wide-ranging admin powers over both licensed and unlicensed drivers.

“You said … it was only in relation to professional drivers and it’s not,” Ray quoted.

“We’ve checked and those provisions still apply – it’s for every driver.

“They then say the RMS also has power to remove international or inter-state drivers’ privileges.”

Press PLAY below to hear Ray’s heated reaction

Image: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images, Nine News