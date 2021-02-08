4BC
Transport Minister Mark Bailey criticised over youth crime comments

11 hours ago
Scott Emerson
mark bailey
Article image for Transport Minister Mark Bailey criticised over youth crime comments

Scott Emerson has called out Transport Minister Mark Bailey over his comments about Queensland’s youth crime wave.

The government has signalled announcements will be made this week, and says the issue remains a “top priority” for the government.

It comes amid the deaths of a pregnant couple on Australia Day, who were allegedly hit and killed by a 17-year-old driver.

22-year-old Jennifer Board was killed when her motorbike was allegedly struck by a car that lost control while chasing an allegedly stolen car in a vigilante style pursuit.

“I think there’s no doubt that people have been shocked at a number of the instances over the last 2 weeks, including the last couple of days,” Mr Bailey told reporters.

“There are a number of people who have died, who were in the wrong place at the wrong time, and the incredible tragedies. My heart goes out to the family and friends of those who are no longer with us.”

The LNP says Mr Bailey should apologise.

Scott said it was time to “take ownership”.

“Well Mark Bailey I reckon you’re the wrong Minister for the job, in the Palaszczuk Government.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

 

Scott Emerson
CrimeNewsQLD
