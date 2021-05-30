Translink to hand out ‘golden’ tickets for free travel

The Queensland government announced yesterday it’s offering a year of free travel on public transport to four winners.

One ‘Golden Go Card’, valued at nearly $2000, will be given out each week for four weeks, starting Monday June 7.

“The Gold Card promotion is just part of a wider push to get more workers back into the CBD and supporting small businesses in SEQ city centres at the tail end of the week,” Transport Minister Mark Bailey said.

“That’s not an incentive to get mass numbers of people back on public transport!” Neil Breen said.

“I’ll tell you what would be: make it free for a day.”

