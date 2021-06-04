4BC
Trainee guide dog recovering after ‘distressing’ incident

1 hour ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for Trainee guide dog recovering after ‘distressing’ incident

A guide dog trainer has expressed his shock after a guide dog in training was allegedly kicked by a man in Penrith yesterday.

Trainer Ryan Jones told Deborah Knight the incident was “extremely unusual”.

“It was certainly a distressing incident that happened yesterday, it’s certainly something that’s rare, certainly sent shock waves through us,” he said.

A 53-year-old man was arrested and charged over the alleged incident.

Mr Jones said police responded swiftly to the event.

“It’s a $50,000 dog: [there’s a] cost to breed, raise and train, and an incident like we saw yesterday could really put all of that training to a stop.

“Then someone misses out on a life-changing guide dog.”

He said the dog was doing well and he was “receiving lots of love” today.

Image: Getty

 

