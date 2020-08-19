4BC
Tragic deaths off Brisbane’s coast after boat capsizes

51 mins ago
Scott Emerson
boat capsizeGreen Island

Two men have died after their boat capsized east of Green Island off the Manly coast.

A passing tourist boat contacted emergency services around 1:30pm when they spotted two bodies floating in the water.

One man was declared dead at the scene.

Nine News reporter Sophie Upcroft told Scott Emerson critical care paramedics initially rescued the second man and airlifted him to Princess Alexandra Hospital in critical condition, however he has since died.

“It’s a tragic day out on the water here.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

Image: Nine News Queensland

