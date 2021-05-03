4BC
Traffic backed up amid M1 multi-vehicle crash and blanketing fog

12 hours ago
Neil Breen & Olympia Kwitowski
The M1 is bogged down with traffic after the Coomera River Bridge, where a multi-vehicle crash took place.

4BC traffic reporter Olympia Kwitowski reports up to six cars were involved in the crash, which could cause delays of up to two hours on the M1.

While the crash has been mostly cleared, with all lanes but the right reopened, delays remain back to Nerang as at 7.15am.

Olympia reports surrounding back roads are also heavily congested.

Police put diversions in place via the Hope Island exit, but Olympia suggests drivers could also take the Helensvale North exit and travel along Entertainment Road through Oxenford.

The driver of the vehicle may have initially had a medical episode, during which their car crossed multiple lanes and hit the guard rail.

Queensland Ambulance has confirmed a stable patient was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

Press PLAY below to hear Olympia’s full traffic report 

RACQ is urging drivers to slow down on their morning commute, as fog has reduced visibility. 

Headlights should be turned on and extra stopping distance will be needed.

Colin Andrews captured an image of the fog blanketing the city.

The Today Show traffic reporter Dave Andrews caught the fog at sunrise.

 

Feature Image: Lily Greer / Twitter

NewsQLD
