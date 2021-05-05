‘The world’s heaviest moth!’: Tradie discovers gargantuan moth at primary school worksite

A Queensland tradie’s recent discovery is a strong rival to the Big Pineapple and Big Prawn.

The man discovered a monstrous wood moth at his Mt Cotton worksite.

The moth is reported to be the size of “two fists put together”.

Look at the size of this MOTH! 😱 Workers at Mt Cotton State School found this during the construction of a new building… Posted by ABC Brisbane on Monday, 3 May 2021

Dr Christine Lambkin, curator of entomology at Queensland Museum, said the moth would be the size of a “fat sausage”.

“In fact the world’s heaviest moth,” she explained to Scott Emerson.

“Generally they get up to 30 grams, about the weight of two finches.

“You don’t come across them all that often, mainly because of their lifecycle.”

“Well that was the one that fell out of Ray Hadley’s wallet recently and made its way to Mount Cotton,” Peter Gleeson joked.

“He’s obviously been going to the moth version of Macca’s for some time!”

Image: ABC Brisbane / Facebook