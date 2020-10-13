4BC
Trade Minister investigates China’s halt on Aussie coal

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Chinacoal exportsSIMON BIRMINGHAMTrade

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham says he’s looking into reports China has ordered a halt on use of Australian coal, but doesn’t yet believe there’s cause for alarm.

Power plants and steel manufacturers in China have reportedly been told to cease coal imports by authorities.

Mr Birmingham told Deborah Knight China has a history of implementing quotas and processing slowdowns, with the Chinese market moving in a “cyclic pattern”.

“We’re just trying to ascertain exactly the nature of what’s happening in the market at present.”

Mr Birmingham’s phone calls to his Chinese counterpart still have not been returned.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

