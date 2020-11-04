Trade Minister vows to ‘defend the integrity’ of Aussie producers amid China’s attacks

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham is disputing China’s crackdown on imports of some Aussie produce, vowing to get to the bottom of the “rumours and stories”.

Lobster and timber are the latest products to be caught up in the escalating trade war, with seafood lost on the tarmac.

Mr Birmingham told Deborah Knight the slow-downs and bans “raise real concerns”, but the endgame of it all is “a question for Chinese authorities”.

“Australia is not a country who subsidises our industries, we’re not a country who dumps our product, and we work to defend the integrity of our exporters.

“What we want is greater clarity, so that our businesses can plan with confidence, and frankly Chinese importers can also plan with confidence.

“There’s disruption on both sides.”

Watch 2GB and 4BC listeners confront Trade Minister Simon Birmingham

Mr Birmingham admitted that months on, he still hasn’t received a call back from his Chinese counterpart.

“Our door remains open … but the ball is in their court.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview