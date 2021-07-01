4BC
Tracking exposure sites could be a little simpler with new app

3 hours ago
Spencer Howson
A new app could remove the need to trawl through contact tracing lists after every new case of COVID-19. 

The CRISPER app provides an interactive map of exposure sites as soon as they’re added to government health sites.

Users can enter places and suburbs they regularly visit and receive notifications of any relevant new exposure sites.

UQ and ANU researcher Professor Colleen Lau told Spencer Howson the map show how close exposure sites are for its users.

“You can zoom in and out of and explore areas near where you live or where you work.

“You can click on any of the alerts … and it gives you information about the date and time of the exposure.

“Of course, if there are no current contact tracing alert locations, it won’t show on your state.”

Image: Getty 

Spencer Howson
AustraliaHealthNewsTechnology
