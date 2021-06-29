4BC
Townsville reacts to 3-day snap lockdown

5 hours ago
Bill McDonald
Townsville’s mayor Jenny Hill is urging the city to remain calm amid the snap lockdown.

It comes after a 19-year-old Sandgate woman who worked at the Prince Charles Hospital travelled to Townsville on Thursday.

Cr Hill urged the community to stay calm.

“At the moment we have queues waiting to be tested, we are assisting police with staff in terms of traffic management, that’s great,” she told Bill McDonald on 4BC Drive.

“The bad news is, I’ve got community that at the moment seems to be panic buying.”

She said there would be a number of “grey nomads” in town for events due to be held this week.

“If you’re here, please park and stay in place.”

Press PLAY to hear her message to the community and tourists in town

Bill McDonald
HealthNewsQLD
