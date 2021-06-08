Townsville ‘going off’ as State of Origin party arrives in city

The energy in Townsville is electric this morning as the city heats up for the State of Origin opener.

Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill told Neil Breen “the city is going off”.

“We’ve got a party happening and there’s plenty of noise happening in the background at the moment!”

Ms Hill said the city has been decked out in maroon with one exception.

“To show the NRL that we are bi-partisan, the past few nights, we’ve lit up Castle Hill maroon and blue.”

“Why?” Neil Breen asked. “You didn’t have to do that…”

Former rugby league legend Sam Thaiday told Neil he would’ve loved to play an Origin match in Townsville.

“There’s three guys in the current team that grew up and played all their footy here.

“As a young kid, this would’ve been a dream come true to play a State of Origin game in my home town.”

He hopes bringing the event to the region will bring in a new generation of players.

“Kids are going to be inspired now to sign up for a junior league club.”

