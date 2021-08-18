Toutai Kefu thanks community for ‘outpouring of love’ after alleged home invasion

Wallabies legend Toutai Kefu has taken to social media to thank the community for their support, after an alleged home invasion in Coorparoo left him and his family seriously injured.

Kefu, his wife, 21-year-old son and 18-year-old daughter were all seriously injured when a number of people allegedly broke into their Coorparoo home.

He says he’s out of hospital along with his son and daughter, and thanked family, friends and the public for the “outpouring of love and well wishes”.

It’s hoped his wife will be released tomorrow.

Two teenagers have been charged, one with attempted murder, and the other with burglary charges.

