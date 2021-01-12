4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tourist operators urge Daniel Andrews to ‘go green’ to save their livelihoods

4 hours ago
Joe Hildebrand
border closuresMurray River Paddle SteamersregionalTOURISMVictoria
Article image for Tourist operators urge Daniel Andrews to ‘go green’ to save their livelihoods

The border communities of Echuca-Moama have found themselves once again pleading with state governments to show their businesses compassion.

Murray River Paddle Steamers managing director Rohan Burgess found himself in a uniquely challenging situation when border closures were first implemented last year.

“As soon as you step onto the gangway, even though you’re just floating on the water, you’re in NSW.

“We had all these customers in Victoria that could’ve gone on a boat cruise … but they weren’t allowed to.

“It’s like they were all going to jump overboard, and swim to the other bank and walk their way to Sydney!”

After several weeks, the business eventually gained an exemption from NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard, but now they’ve been burnt a second time, classed orange under Victoria’s newest measures.

He’s urging Premier Daniel Andrews to “go green” with a border bubble for regional Victoria and NSW, in order to save his struggling business.

“Tourism in these areas … is on its knees.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Joe Hildebrand
AustraliaBusinessNewsTravel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873