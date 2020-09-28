Tourism Minister urges Queensland to embrace trans-Tasman bubble

Discussions between the Australian and New Zealand governments are underway to work out the logistics of a trans-Tasman border bubble.

Trade and Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham is a proponent of the plan to open Australia’s international borders to other countries who have suppressed COVID-19, and told Scott Emerson New Zealand is “the obvious first pick”.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, however, did not seem enthusiastic about the prospect when asked by reporters.

Mr Birmingham said the state’s glacial pace of reopening is “hurting tourism operators and undermining job security”.

“Queensland should be recognising that New Zealand, like most states of Australia, has done an incredible job in successfully managing COVID.

“If [Queensland] didn’t follow the evidence and open up safely, then they would be leaving a greater opportunity for a NSW or a South Australia to get those Kiwis who might be looking for a bit of a break.”

