4BC
Tourism industry recovering from Fraser Island ‘Armageddon’

3 hours ago
Neil Breen
The general manager of Kingfisher Bay Resort on Fraser Island, which was threatened by the close burning flames of wildfires last year, has recounted the extraordinary scenes to Neil Breen.

More than half of the world heritage-listed island was scorched by the flames that burned out of control until December.

“It was a pretty hectic few weeks,” said General Manager David Hay. “At times it was a bit like Armageddon with aircrafts flying overhead.”

Mr Hay said while the resort was forced to close for the second time last year following coronavirus, local tourism from Queenslanders helped keep the business afloat.

“It has been really nice that Queenslanders have embraced destinations like Fraser Island, because it’s out in the fresh air and it’s pretty safe… when it’s not on fire, of course!”

Image: Nine 

Neil Breen
