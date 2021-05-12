4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tourism industry ‘gutted’ by delays on international travel

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Chief executive of the Tourism and Transport ForumMargy OsmondTravel
Article image for Tourism industry ‘gutted’ by delays on international travel

The tourism sector has been left “gutted” by the admission in the federal budget that international borders won’t re-open until mid-2022. 

Chief executive of the Tourism and Transport Forum, Margy Osmond, said they were gutted and desperate for clarity.

“The big issue for us is no different to the domestic borders: you’ve got to have certainty and there’s got to be a plan,” she told Scott Emerson.

“At a point where countries all over the world are now making a date and making it clear when they are going to be opening the international travel and where their citizens can go and what the quarantine arrangements are, we are not.

“We are practising being the lost kingdom in the South Pacific.”

Press PLAY below to hear her dire predictions for the industry

Image: iStock

 

Scott Emerson
AustraliaLifestyleNewsTravel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873