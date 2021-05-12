Tourism industry ‘gutted’ by delays on international travel

The tourism sector has been left “gutted” by the admission in the federal budget that international borders won’t re-open until mid-2022.

Chief executive of the Tourism and Transport Forum, Margy Osmond, said they were gutted and desperate for clarity.

“The big issue for us is no different to the domestic borders: you’ve got to have certainty and there’s got to be a plan,” she told Scott Emerson.

“At a point where countries all over the world are now making a date and making it clear when they are going to be opening the international travel and where their citizens can go and what the quarantine arrangements are, we are not.

“We are practising being the lost kingdom in the South Pacific.”

Image: iStock