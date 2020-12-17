4BC
Tourism industry fears government ‘sledgehammer approach’ will be ‘catastrophic’

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
border closures
Queensland Tourism Industry Council CEO Daniel Gschwind has said the return of border closures would be ‘catastrophic’ to the tourism industry amid the Sydney coronavirus outbreak. 

“It’s been a tough year and we’ve lost most of the interstate travel,” he told Scott Emerson.

“Christmas is and was supposed to be a bit of a catch up and that is clearly under threat now.”

“The interstate tourism industry in Queensland is a billion dollar business over an average year and a very good portion of that comes out of New South Wales and particularly Sydney.

Mr Gschwind called for the Queensland government to proceed with caution regarding Sydney’s latest outbreak.

“Really focus on managing this without the sledgehammer approach of shutting borders,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear more.

Image: Getty Images

Scott Emerson
HealthLifestyleNewsNSWPoliticsQLDTravel
