Tour bus companies left in the dark by tourism rescue package

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Greyhound AustraliaTOURISM
The boss of tour bus company Greyhound says they want a level playing field and the  tourism rescue package “undermines the competitive position” of their industry.

CEO Alex de Waal said they have been hit as hard as the airlines.

The government announced some airline tickets would be subsidised as part of a $1.2 billion package.

“I would be very happy if we were just left out of the package, but the problem is by supporting the airlines, they are underwriting direct competitors of Greyhound Australia … from a competitive perspective it puts us in a difficult position and is a real existential threat to the business,” he told Scott Emerson.

He said he believed it was an oversight.

“Unfortunately it’s a freight train in the guise of the federal government coming to hit us head on. It is disappointing.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
