‘Tough, serious conversations’ expected in meeting of Presidents Biden and Putin

Presidents Biden and Putin will meet face-to-face for the first time in Geneva on June 16, expecting “some really tough, serious conversations”.

“It’s very important that even when our relationship is very difficult and there are a lot of major issues between us and another country, we continue to meet at the highest levels,” US Consul General Sharon Hudson-Dean told Neil Breen.

“Everything that Russia does concerns us deeply and we will continue to support our European allies on that.”

Ms Hudson-Dean said President Biden, who has extensive experience in foreign policy, is expected to handle the meeting firmly.

“We have been very forthright in calling them out on their cyber attacks on the US, and most recently the attack on Solar Winds, which is an American company.

“We’re not going to tolerate that – we’ve said that very clearly.”

