4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Tough, serious conversations’ expected in..

‘Tough, serious conversations’ expected in meeting of Presidents Biden and Putin

30 mins ago
Neil Breen
Joe BidenVladimir Putin
Article image for ‘Tough, serious conversations’ expected in meeting of Presidents Biden and Putin

Presidents Biden and Putin will meet face-to-face for the first time in Geneva on June 16, expecting “some really tough, serious conversations”. 

“It’s very important that even when our relationship is very difficult and there are a lot of major issues between us and another country, we continue to meet at the highest levels,” US Consul General Sharon Hudson-Dean told Neil Breen.

“Everything that Russia does concerns us deeply and we will continue to support our European allies on that.”

Ms Hudson-Dean said President Biden, who has extensive experience in foreign policy, is expected to handle the meeting firmly.

“We have been very forthright in calling them out on their cyber attacks on the US, and most recently the attack on Solar Winds, which is an American company.

“We’re not going to tolerate that – we’ve said that very clearly.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Neil Breen
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873