Top Rugby Union boss forced to make tough cuts

The cost of coronavirus continues to rise as Rugby Australia announces it will stand down 75 percent of its workforce.

Rugby Australia Chief Executive Raelene Castle tells Mark Levy it has been a challenging time.

“These things are difficult and I think leadership can be challenging. And it’s easy in the good times, but when it gets tough, that is the time to step up.

“Unfortunately we did have to make some really difficult decisions yesterday. Those are people that you work with every day and people that really work hard for Rugby Australia to try and make this game better in this country.”

The game could lose up to $120 million in revenue with the suspension of the Vodafone Super Rugby season after seven rounds and the cancellation of the Wallabies domestic Test calendar.

Ms Castle defended Rugby Australia’s financial position and says they started the year in a strong place.

“We had a balance sheet that had the capability to support the game for the rest of the year. No one saw this coming.

“There’s not a game and a sport across the whole of the globe that had the capability and the balance sheet to sustain this coronavirus.”

