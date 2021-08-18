4BC
Police still awaiting verification on arrival of ADF troops on border 

3 hours ago
Article image for Police still awaiting verification on arrival of ADF troops on border 

Australian Defence Force troops will be deployed to Queensland’s southern border from next week, but police are still awaiting official word.

Reports members of the ADF will help man vehicle checkpoints from Wednesday emerged yesterday, following the Palaszczuk government announcing its intention to tighten restrictions for NSW entrants.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll told Neil Breen police are yet to receive an official notification.

Katarina Carroll: “I was probably as surprised as you were when you saw that this morning, but I’ll get further verification of that today.”

Neil Breen: “Well I received information from the Prime Minister’s office myself last night that the Defence Force will be coming to the border, but they didn’t tell the Police Commissioner – is that correct?”

Katarina Carroll: “No well, we work at the officer level and they haven’t received anything yet, Neil.”

Press PLAY below to hear why the QPS requested additional help 

Image: Nine News 

