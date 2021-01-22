4BC
Top chef’s tips for how to cook the perfect steak

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
cookingSteak
Article image for Top chef’s tips for how to cook the perfect steak

4BC Drive host Scott Emerson got a lesson in cooking the perfect barbecued steak this Australia Day from an expert.

Executive Chef at the Norman Hotel, Frank Correnti, hosts master steak barbecue cooking classes, and shared his top tips.

He said the first lesson is to make sure the meat is at room temperature before you cook it.

“In Queensland weather, you’re looking at 15-20 minutes,” he said.

“While the steak is coming to room temperature, get the barbecue up to heat … at least 15 minutes.

“Then the main thing is to season it really well.

“You don’t want to season too early, you only want to do it 3-4 minutes before you put it on the barbecue, both sides, with a little bit of oil, not too much.”

Mr Correnti’s tips:

  • Make sure the barbecue is on high – to smoking point
  • Season your steak really well using sea salt and white pepper.
  • Turn the steak when it can be lifted off the grill without sticking (2-3 minutes)
  • Don’t let the steak burn – move it to a different area of the barbecue
  • He prefers rib fillet
  • Resting the steak is “the most important of any step” according to Mr Correnti

Press PLAY below to hear all of his secrets

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
EntertainmentFoodLifestyleQLD
