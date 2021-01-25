Toowoomba reacts to quarantine camp proposal

Toowoomba mayor Paul Antonio says the regional city should receive the COVID-19 vaccine as a priority if a proposal for a quarantine facility goes ahead.

A construction firm has submitted a detailed proposal to the State Government, for a 1,000-room facility to quarantine international arrivals near Wellcamp Airport just west of Toowoomba.

The proposed facility would be the landing point for many Australians currently stranded overseas.

Mayor Paul Antonio said it was well worth consideration.

“I would say I am not necessarily terribly enthusiastic, I think we need to work with the State Government to get the best possible outcome for Toowoomba.

“I am going to do what I can for Toowoomba in this, and what I can do for Toowoomba is advocate for the Premier, about what we need. We need to be number one on the list when the immunisation takes place.”

Images: iStock