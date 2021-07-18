4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Too much coffee could increase osteoporosis risk

13 hours ago
4BC News
coffeeOsteoporosisUniversity of South Australia
Article image for Too much coffee could increase osteoporosis risk

Drinking too much coffee could increase your risk of osteoporosis.

Australian scientists have investigated the effects of coffee on how the kidneys regulate calcium.

The study from the University of South Australia found people who consume more than 800 milligrams of caffeine day have a 77 percent increase in calcium in their urine.

That’s equivalent to drinking eight cups a day over six hours, which creates a potential deficiency that could impact bones.

Researchers found those most at risk include athletes who use caffeine for performance enhancement, and post-menopausal women who often have low blood calcium levels.

 

Image: iStock

4BC News
HealthLifestyle
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873