Too much coffee could increase osteoporosis risk

Drinking too much coffee could increase your risk of osteoporosis.

Australian scientists have investigated the effects of coffee on how the kidneys regulate calcium.

The study from the University of South Australia found people who consume more than 800 milligrams of caffeine day have a 77 percent increase in calcium in their urine.

That’s equivalent to drinking eight cups a day over six hours, which creates a potential deficiency that could impact bones.

Researchers found those most at risk include athletes who use caffeine for performance enhancement, and post-menopausal women who often have low blood calcium levels.

