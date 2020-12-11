‘Too good to be true’: Eric Bana celebrates Aussies’ Hollywood takeover

Internationally renowned Australian actor Eric Bana is appreciative of the opportunity to embrace his own accent again in new flick The Dry.

Mr Bana, who often plays American characters, is finally playing an Australian role again as federal agent Aaron Falk.

“That just felt like it was too good to be true. I’m so used to never being allowed to be Australian.

“In a perfect world, we would just see more Australian characters in world cinema … it doesn’t often happen, but I’d love to see more of it.”

Image: Roadshow Films/Official trailer