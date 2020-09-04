4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tony Abbott accused of lobbying against Australian interests amid ‘unhinged attacks’

5 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Angus TaylorJoel FitzgibbonQuestion TimeTony Abbott

Former prime minister Tony Abbott has attracted criticism from Australian politicians after accepting a role in the British government.

Mr Abbott is tipped to join the British Board of Trade in an advisory capacity, tasked with helping strike deals for Britain around the world.

Shadow agriculture minister Joel Fitzgibbon told Deborah Knight the appointment is “more than strange”.

He said the role “axiomatically puts him in a position where he’s lobbying for the interest of the United Kingdom, at the expense of Australian interests.”

Energy Minister Angus Taylor rejected Mr Fitzgibbon’s claim, and called it “completely wrong”.

“Trade is good for both countries, that’s why we do it.

“He deserves great respect, not this unhinged sort of attack.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

RELATED

UK backlash: Tony Abbot labelled a ‘homophobic misogynist’ on British TV

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNewsPoliticsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873