Tom Rockliff reflects on AFL career with the two clubs still ‘dear to his heart’

Tom Rockliff is retiring from AFL saying he feels grateful but sad after calling time on his footy career.

The former Brisbane Lions captain revealed blood cots were posing too much of a risk moving forward.

He told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports it’s been a wonderful journey.

“The two clubs I played for, Brisbane Lions and Port Adelaide have been so special to me, they are unique clubs in their own right, for very different reasons, but two very special places and I hold them both dearly to my heart and they have been a huge part of who I am and my journey.

“For that I am truly grateful for the opportunity to play AFL footy, a kid from Benalla, born in Lismore in northern NSW, moved to Benalla when I was 2, spent 16 years there paying footy and then to get the opportunity to go up to Brisbane to play, was something pretty special.”

He said he feels as though he “couldn’t get to his best at Port Adelaide” with an injury plagued few years.

“It’s been a rough journey but one I wouldn’t change.

“I have loved these last 4 years at the club.”

Image: Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images