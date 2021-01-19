4BC
Tolls here to stay on the Go Between Bridge

9 hours ago
Olympia Kwitowski
Article image for Tolls here to stay on the Go Between Bridge

Brisbane’s Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner has confirmed the Go Between Bridge will remain a toll road despite opposition from the RACQ.

The RACQ had been pushing for the “under utilised” bridge to become toll-free.

Brisbane’s Victoria Bridge is set to permanently close to all traffic on Sunday 24 January to make way for the Brisbane Metro busway project.

Locals in the 4101 postcode will receive a $100 credit to use the Go Between bridge.

Asked about the possibility the 300 metre bridge would be toll-free, the Lord Mayor rejected the suggestion.

“No that is not the case,” he told Olympia Kwitowski filling in for Bill McDonald.

“The Go Between Bridge doesn’t lead to the city, it leads to the inner city bypass, it’s a bypass road.

“People using the Victoria Bridge at the moment to get to and from the city, it’s not actually a convenient option for many of those people to use the Go Between Bridge. The most convenient alternative is the William Jolly Bridge.

“When it comes to the Go Between bridge we have introduced an opportunity for local residents to get a credit to their account … there will be a discounted toll available for local residents in that that postcode around west end.”

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock

Olympia Kwitowski
