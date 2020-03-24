Tokyo Olympics postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

The Olympic Games have been postponed after weeks of insistence they will go ahead despite the risk of coronavirus.

The Tokyo Olympics have been moved to 2021 as a result of the health crisis and shutting down of borders around the world.

Japan, the International Olympic Committee and Tokyo Olympic organisers decided to move the Games but keep the name ‘Tokyo 2020’.

Australian Olympic Committee Vice President and Tokyo 2020 Chef de Mission, Ian Chesterman, tells Alan Jones the decision gives athletes some certainty.

“They’ve been living under a cloud of just not knowing what’s going on.

“If an athlete’s qualified, or if a team’s qualified, we fully expect [they won’t have to qualify again].”

Image: Getty/Scott Halleran