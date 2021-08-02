4BC
Tokyo 2020: ‘Blend of the old and new’ gives Australian swimming a golden glow

5 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Australia has had its most successful Olympic Games yet in the pool, winning seven gold medals achieved mostly by female athletes.

Deborah Knight asked Australia’s Chef de Mission to the Tokyo Olympics Ian Chesterman how our swimmers have made such a “phenomenal turnaround”.

“Swimming’s full of really good people; it’s led by some really great coaches.

“I think Swimming Australia has to take full credit for the work they’ve done with the swimming group.

“It’s a nice combination of some veterans … and then you’ve got first-timers like Kaylee McKeown and Ariarne Titmus.

“It’s a really nice blend of the old and the new.”

