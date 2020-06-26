Toilet paper limits reimposed across supermarkets nationwide

Woolworths and Coles will reintroduce limits on toilet paper across Australia.

Customers at Coles will be restricted to just one pack of toilet paper per person and paper towels will also have limits imposed.

Woolworths will keep its limits to two packs per person.

The supermarket says it has seen increased demand in Victoria but is imposing preventative restrictions across the nation as fears grow over a second spike.

Toilet paper limits were first imposed in March, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Image: Getty