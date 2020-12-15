Todd Woodbridge addresses Australian Open overseas qualifier rumours

The Australian tennis schedule is still up in the air as organisers jostle to find space for the ATP cup before the delayed Australian Open.

Todd Woodbridge admitted to Peter Psaltis he “feels like a goose” after his previous declaration about the official Aus Open announcement failed to come to fruition.

The proposed February 8 start date is still achievable he said, with the lead-in tournament beginning on January 31, and qualifying rounds taking place in Dubai according to international publications.

Todd stressed he’s “not confirming” the qualifier reports, but said the offshoring would reduce strain on Melbourne’s new hotel quarantine system.

“That means there are less people having to come. There’s the normal Australian quotas that are coming back in, and then there’s also this tournament quota.”

