Titans player Beau Fermor on what position he has his sights set on

Gold Coast Titans player Beau Fermor says there’s a core group of young players who have recently extended their time at the club in the hopes of building their confidence as first-graders.

The 22-year-old says they spend a lot of time together off the field as well.

He also flagged where he sees himself in the coming years.

“At the moment I am just happy to play wherever the team needs me, but backrow would be my preferred position I’d love to lock down a spot there long-term hopefully I can keep building towards that,” he said on Wide World of Sports.

Image: Chris Hyde/Getty Images