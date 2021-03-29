‘Timing couldn’t be worse’ as tourism industry cops double blow

The Queensland tourism industry has suffered a two-pronged blow this week, with a snap lockdown announced in the wake of JobKeeper’s end yesterday.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council CEO Daniel Gschwind warned this week’s events will “push many over the edge”, with repercussions rippling far wider than Brisbane itself.

“Not only revenue has been smashed now, but certainly the hope and confidence of operators,” he told Deborah Knight.

“It is just indescribable what this situation is for so many businesses. The timing couldn’t be any worse.

“This is a really cruel blow to an industry that … has suffered so much over the last twelve months.”

Image: Getty