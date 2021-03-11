4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Time to ‘get the funding right’ for schools as standards slip

8 hours ago
Scott Emerson
educationSchoolsTanya Plibersek
Article image for Time to ‘get the funding right’ for schools as standards slip

Shadow Education Minister Tanya Plibersek says she agrees with her Liberal counterpart Alan Tudge that standards are slipping in Australian classrooms.

The Education Minister flagged he wants to see students return to the top of world rankings for reading, maths and science, and the drop in standards is alarming.

“I think he’s quite right to raise the fact we are going backwards on all of the international tests, we are falling, we are falling year after after,” she told Scott Emerson.

“Sadly, this government has been in for 7 years and all that time our results have been declining.

“What we need to do is make sure the funding is right, make sure we are putting enough funding into schools, particularly in our public schools, because the independent and Catholic schools have had funding increases and the public schools haven’t.

“We need to attract the best and brightest into teaching and then keep them there.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

 

Scott Emerson
AustraliaEducationNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873