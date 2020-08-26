‘Time heals all wounds’: Brad Fittler won’t call time on Anthony Seibold’s career

Ex-Broncos coach Anthony Seibold has officially stepped down from his position, but it may not signal the end of his career.

“Time heals all wounds,” NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler told Mark Levy.

“At the moment I think it seems … [like] a fairytale that he’d be a coach again, but you’ve just got to be patient.

“He might go through a different route now, whether he goes overseas or whether he tries something different.”

Freddy said a performance clause in Mr Seibold’s unusually long five-year contract would’ve prevented the whole debacle.

“Whoever made that decision not to put a performance clause in, they’re the person who should lose their job as well.”

Image: Brisbane Broncos/Official website